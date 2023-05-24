Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

James Gallagher (right) has 11 career wins and two defeats.

Irish featherweight James Gallagher will return after almost two years on the sidelines against Cris Lencioni at Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on 11 August.

Gallagher, 26, has not fought since defeat by Patchy Mix in November 2021.

He was set to fight against Brett Johns last year and Leandro Higo in March, but both bouts got cancelled.

American Lencioni, 28, last fought in April, beating Blake Smith, and is on a four-fight win streak.

The main event sees a clash between former interim welterweight champion Logan Storley and Brennan Ward.

Storley last fought in February, losing to undisputed champion Yaroslav Amosov, while fellow American Ward beat Sabah Homasi earlier that month.

Elsewhere, England's Alfie Davis takes on American Aalon Cruz at lightweight.