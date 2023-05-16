Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

A new documentary series takes us inside the mind of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is "a fighter - not just in a literal sense, but in his ability to overcome all kinds of things," says the director of a new Netflix series which follows the Irishman.

McGregor Forever gives unparalleled access to the UFC's biggest star, following the 34-year-old's journey from 2018-2021, including fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone and Dustin Poirier.

That period also takes in the birth of two children, a global pandemic, community service and the sale of his company, Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

It is also a time when the former champion struggled to break back into the top tier of MMA, with three losses in four fights.

Across four episodes, director Gotham Chopra uses a combination of original and archive material to allow viewers unparalleled access to McGregor's life, in gyms and on yachts around the world.

"I've never seen anyone work harder," Chopra told BBC Sport, referring to McGregor's work in and out of the octagon.

"He's like a mad scientist, constantly trying to fine-tune things."

'I think I've barely unlocked my potential'

Chopra's series gets close access to McGregor's training camp

In 2016, McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold titles in multiple weight categories simultaneously.

He features in five of the top pay-per-view UFC events in history, and in 2021 Forbes rated him the world's highest-paid athlete.

A major question hanging over Chopra's series is why this fighter, now in his thirties and with injuries mounting, continues to compete.

John Kavanagh, the coach who discovered McGregor, says in episode four that his fighter has persevered "long after there's any financial incentive" because his love of the sport hasn't waned.

Some have questioned the Dublin man's hunger - in one episode, McGregor and his wife take a private jet to Monaco to buy a yacht.

McGregor himself addresses the question by saying: "I know I'm a made man, but I'm a competitor through and through. I think I've barely unlocked my potential."

Nurmagomedov fight 'brought out the worst in both of them as humans'

McGregor's fight against Nurmagomedov was the most-watched UFC bout, with the build-up being particularly bad-tempered.

In April 2018, McGregor attacked a bus carrying the Russian, resulting in a community service sentence.

Nurmagomedov followed his win by jumping into the crowd and attacking McGregor's team.

Episode one takes us inside a very tense McGregor camp.

Trainer Colin Byrne says his fighter deserved to be humbled by the loss, adding: "All that anger, the press conference, what happened after the fight, it brought out the worst in both of them as humans."

In another scene we see a much more reflective McGregor performing community service at a New York church, enjoying "feeding off the positive energy".

Before fights against Cerrone and Poirier, the Irishman seems much less spiky. Chopra says these are all facets of McGregor's personality that make him fascinating.

The series gives an insight into McGregor the family man, together with his long-time partner Dee Devlin

'Conor is wilful' - should Poirier 3 have gone ahead?

McGregor's trilogy fight with Poirier at UFC 264 was called off by the referee in round one when McGregor suffered a freak ankle break.

Poirier claims credit for injuring the leg earlier in the round. Episode four of Chopra's series shows how the same leg was compromised during training camp.

McGregor suffered a broken leg, broken ankle, two broken toes and a hand injury during filming

There are scenes where McGregor's team consult with physician Dr Neal Elattrache over whether the bout should go ahead.

McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, says these decisions are not taken lightly, "particularly as Conor avoids the subject".

Elattrache advises McGregor to wear shin pads during training - something the fighter avoids.

"Conor is wilful," Chopra told BBC Sport. "He's not just a masochist, he wanted to remove the shin pads so that he could feel where he was in the fight."

'Nothing feels quite like losing a fight'

Media conferences for Nurmagomedov v McGregor got particularly nasty

McGregor's trainer Byrne says in episode four, "nothing feels quite like losing a fight because it's primal".

Chopra has access to McGregor's dressing room in the aftermath of each fight. After losing to Nurmagomedov, he offers no excuses, telling UFC president Dana White: "I lost where it mattered. End of."

Chopra told BBC Sport the thing he admired most about his subject was his resilience.

In one scene, McGregor comments, philosophically: "It's an up and down game. Not just fighting, but life."

When we meet him in hospital after breaking his leg against Poirier in July 2021 - an injury that could have ended his career - he tells the camera crew: "I find myself up and buzzy and then I find myself in a bad way over it." He adds, with typical bravado: "Couple of weeks it'll be alright."

McGregor is planning to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler some time this year.