Edwards [left] faced off with champion Johnnny Eblen following his win over Mousasi.

Britain's Fabian Edwards says he and his brother Leon "want to go down as legends" when they retire from MMA.

Edwards earned a decision win over Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 296 in Paris to earn a world title shot against middleweight champion Johnny Eblen.

If Edwards defeats American Eblen on 23 September in Dublin, he and Leon will become the first brothers to hold MMA world titles at the same time.

"That's the Edwards style, we're smooth southpaws and smart fighters," he said.

"He put on a clinic against one of the greatest welterweights [Kamaru Usman], I put on a clinic against a legend [Mousasi]. We're just working and trying to achieve a lot, we want to go down as legends ourselves."

Siblings like Anthony and Sergio Pettis, and Patricio and Patricky Freire, have all held world titles, but never at the same time across multiple major MMA promotions.

Leon won his UFC welterweight belt by defeating Usman in August before defending it at UFC 286 in London in March.

"It [Leon's success] has motivated me a lot," said 30-year-old Edwards.

"Leon showed everyone, in Birmingham at least, you can make a good earning, make something of yourself and inspire people from it."

Edwards has earned his chance at emulating his brother by securing three wins in a year - beating Lyoto Machida last May, Charlie Ward in October and then Mousasi.

Former champion Mousasi was billed as the biggest test of Edwards' career so far, but he outclassed the Dutch 37-year-old, excelling in the striking and grappling.

"It felt comfortable. All week I've been saying to my friends and family I feel super calm, considering how big the moment was for me," said Edwards.

"I felt relaxed in there. I could hear my corner talking, see everything. Yeah, I'm happy with that one."

'People wrote me off - now look'

Edwards says his three-fight win streak, which has followed two successive defeats, says "a lot" about his growth as a mixed martial artist.

"Who in MMA can say they've got Machida and Mousasi on their record?" said Edwards.

"I lost two fights and everyone wrote me off, but I kept my self belief, went back to the gym, carried on working, and now I'm back here.

"I'm on a three-fight winning streak and one fight away from a world title. There's no fight I go into thinking I cant win."

Following his win over Mousasi, Edwards was joined in the cage by Eblen as the pair faced off.

After exchanging words, the pair pushed each other and had to be separated by Bellator staff and team-mates.

Eblen won the belt off Mousasi in June, before defending it against Anatoly Tokov in February.

Edwards says he took nothing of substance from their confrontation.

"It was just a little bit of this and that. Johnny knows he's seeing me next and that's it," he said.

"The push and the shoves is all lies but we'll get to see each other in the cage, lock horns and exchange punches.

"I see the fight going how I want it to go. I think he's under estimating my wrestling and everything.

"I've got the heart, I've got the grit, I've shown I can go five rounds and I feel good as well. The gas tank's good and I'm ready for it."