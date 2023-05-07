Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Tyrone man Caolan Loughran secured the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight title in Rome with a second-round stoppage of Italy's Dylan Hazan.

Loughran survived two takedown attempts from the previously unbeaten Hazan in round one before ending the contest one minute and 44 seconds into round two.

The Kildress native's victory extended his record to 8-0 as his triumph was celebrated by a large Irish support.

Saturday's contest took place at Cage Warriors 154 in the Fiera Roma Arena.

Loughran will hope that his performance could mean that he is next Irish fighter to be signed to the UFC.

He becomes the third Irishmen to currently hold a Cage Warriors title with Ballymena's Rhys McKee having defended his welterweight title by beating Jimmy Wallhead last weekend and Derryman Paul Hughes the featherweight champion.