Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has signed a new multi-fight exclusive contract with Bellator.

The 37-year-old Brazilian is regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

She is a former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC title holder and the only fighter in history to be champion in four major MMA promotions.

Cyborg last fought in Bellator in April 2022, beating Arlene Blencowe, and since then has won two boxing bouts.

She says she received "multiple offers" from different organisations and is "very happy to remain the face of Bellator's featherweight division".

Across a distinguished 18-year MMA career, Cyborg has 26 wins and two defeats.

Potential next opponents for the Brazilian include Cat Zingano, who beat Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt in March for a fourth successive victory, and Sara McCann, who beat Blencowe on her Bellator debut last month.