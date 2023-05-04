Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Gilbert Burns (right) will be competing in his third fight inside five months after beating Neil Magny in January and Jorge Masvidal (left) in April

Gilbert Burns says the winner of his fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 288 on Saturday has been "guaranteed" a welterweight title shot.

Brazil's Burns, 36, faces 34-year-old American Muhammad in the five-round co-main event in New Jersey.

The welterweight title is currently held by Britain's Leon Edwards, whose next fight remains unconfirmed.

Edwards said last month he was targeting a return to the octagon in September or October.

"They [the UFC] guarantee us both [a title shot]," said Burns. "If Belal Muhammad wins he's next, if I win I'm next."

UFC president Dana White previously said American Colby Covington would fight Edwards next, but that bout is yet to materialise.

Covington, who is second in the welterweight rankings, is still the most likely opponent, but Burns believes he could leapfrog him into title contention with a strong performance against Muhammad.

Burns has taken the bout on short notice after the fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Darish was postponed, and is competing for the second time inside a month after beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.

"When Leon pushed his next fight back to October, I said 'I'm not going to take the risk waiting, I'm going to take the risk fighting for what I want'," said Burns.

"I believe if I get a great win against Muhammad I'm next. I might jump past Colby and get this title and that would be amazing."

Burns previously fought for the title in 2021, losing to Kamaru Usman, while Muhammad is on a nine-fight unbeaten streak.

Saturday's main event at the Prudential Center sees Aljamain Sterling, 33, defend his bantamweight title against fellow American Henry Cejudo.

Former two division UFC champion and Olympic wrestling gold medallist Cejudo, 36, is coming out of retirement for his first fight in nearly three years.