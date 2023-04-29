Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Rhys McKee throws a punch in his victory over Jimmy Wallhead at the 3Arena

Ballymena fighter Rhys McKee has become the undisputed Cage Warriors welterweight champion after beating Jimmy Wallhead in Dublin.

McKee, who was making his first title defence, won after stopping interim champion Wallhead on his stool at the end of the fourth round.

Wallhead confirmed his retirement at the end of the contest.

McKee was well on top before securing the TKO and he will hope the wins earns him a return to UFC.