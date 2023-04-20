Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

DeAnna Bennett missed weight for her first fight with Liz Carmouche in 2020

Bellator 294 and 295 in Hawaii Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu Date: Friday, 21 and Saturday, 22 April Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app for Bellator 294 at 01:30 BST (Saturday), with Bellator 295 at 01:00 (Sunday).

Flyweight challenger DeAnna Bennett missed weight by 1.2lb for her scheduled fight against Liz Carmouche on Friday in Hawaii.

Bennett, 38, twice attempted to make weight but eventually registered a 126.2lb for the 125lb contest.

The American will not be able to win the title as a result, but Carmouche has decided to go forward with the contest.

Bennett will also give up 30% of her fight purse for the rematch.

Carmouche, 39, beat Bennett in their first encounter in September 2020, but her opponent also missed weight for that non-title encounter - by a huge 5.7lb.

The reigning champion had the chance to agree to a catchweight fight without the belt on the line, but turned down that option.

Were Carmouche - who is on a five-fight winning streak - to lose, the flyweight title would become vacant.

Bellator 294 takes place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on Friday night and will be live on BBC iPlayer.