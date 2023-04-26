Cage Warriors: Rhys McKee targeting UFC return with win over James Wallhead

Northern Ireland's Rhys McKee hopes a Cage Warriors victory over Jimmy Wallhead in Dublin on Saturday will secure a UFC return.

Ballymena's McKee, who takes on the English veteran in a welterweight title unification contest, parted ways with UFC in 2021 after two defeats.

"It's the biggest fight of my career for sure," said 27-year-old McKee.

"Once I beat Jimmy there's nothing left for me in Cage Warriors - it's back to the UFC, back to the big promotions."

McKee beat Justin Burlinson in Belfast last June to secure the Cage Warriors welterweight title and take his record to 12 wins from 16 fights.

The experienced Wallhead, who has also fought in the UFC and is 12 years older than McKee, holds the interim title after defeating Mateusz Figlak six months ago.

"Jimmy's been about a long time - he's been there, done that, been with the top organisations in the world and now he's coming to the final stage of his career," added McKee.

"He's said he's going to retire after (the fight) so I'm here to make sure his retirement doesn't go as he planned - he wants to make it go nice and smooth and I'm here to spoil his party. I'm feeling amazing, everything is getting real now so I'm excited to be at fight camp and it's almost done.

"Jimmy Wallhead is a name I need, someone of his experience, he's a veteran and someone every MMA fan in the country will know. For me to go on there and beat him, finish him and just run through him means everything to me. People class him as a UK MMA legend - I'm here to prove I'm that legend as well.

"I've proved since my UFC release that I've improved 10-fold, fight by fight I've got better, I've developed and it's just time to back to that big league and get what's rightfully mine.

"The fighter here now compared to the fighter who made his UFC debut is just a different person - there's no comparison. I've improved so much, I've done everything I've needed to do, I've been patient and matured in my approach - nothing has been rushed.

"I took my time to develop and I'm truly so much better - but again it's for me to prove and this fight is another chance to prove the evolution of Rhys McKee."