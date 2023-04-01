Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Brendan Loughnane is in his third PFL season

Brendan Loughnane kicked his way to a knockout win over former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes as he launched his PFL title defence in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old, crowned featherweight champion last year, left his opponent unable to return to his feet in the second round after a series of brutal leg kicks.

Defeat was Brazilian Moraes' sixth in succession, all inside the distance.

"I just wanted violence," said Loughnane, now on a five-win streak.

"I was sat in the back falling asleep watching the fights. I had to come out and save the day, that's what I did.

"I think my message was clear, my message is I am coming back for my belt. I don't believe in starting again, that was my first title defence."

Loughnane, the PFL's first British champion, attacked Moraes' legs from the start and the Brazilian, already appearing to be struggling, was saved by the first-round bell.

Despite concerns he would not return for the second round, the 34-year-old came out fighting with big punches that initially startled Loughnane.

But the Mancunian soon reclaimed control, sending a grimacing Moraes to the canvas, where he would remain, with a kick to the left shin.

The PFL has a seasonal format, where athletes of each division qualify from groups to reach semi-finals followed by the final.

Loughnane's second-round stoppage earned him five points to put him top of the featherweight standings.