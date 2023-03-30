Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 293 Venue: Pechanga Resort Casino, California Date: Friday, 31 March Coverage: Watch live coverage of Bellator 293 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website from 23:55 BST on Friday, 31 March.

Leah McCourt weighed in at 145.4lbs for her featherweight fight against Cat Zingano at Bellator 293 on Friday in California.

The Northern Irishwoman can secure a title fight against champion Cris Cyborg with a win.

Zingano also made weight for the contest and McCourt is confident of a stoppage victory against the 40-year-old contender.

"I think I'll finish her in the second round with strikes," McCourt said.

"Whoever wins is going to get a title shot, so it has massive implications.

"There's a massive opportunity that can come from that. I think it's motivated me more in training.

"I always give 110% in fight camps, and I never take these opportunities for granted. I give everything I can, and it's just time to go perform."

Cyborg is currently in talks with Bellator about extending her contract, but remains the champion and McCourt said she expects the winner of her fight to potentially fight the Brazilian in September.

McCourt also suggested she was hopeful of fighting for the title in Belfast, should she beat Zingano.

Also on the card is English light heavyweight Luke Trainer, who faces unbeaten American prospect Sullivan Cauley.

Trainer, 27, is rebuilding after the first loss of his career to Simon Biyong last May while Cauley is on a run of five first-round knockouts.

Trainer bounced back from that defeat by submitting Lucas Alsina last October, but has been matched with a fighter Bellator have high hopes for in Cauley.

"I'm not focused on the hype, all the hype train. It's good for him. Get the W, that's all I care about," Trainer said of his opponent.

"I'm not looking past Cauley at all. I'm fully focused on this fight. Fully ready for a dogfight, a war. But once I get this win, I'm going back to the UK. I want to rematch Biyong.

"Take his head off and then I get to re-sign with Bellator after that. Make some real money and carry on."

Bellator 293 weigh-in results

Main event: Marcelo Golm (257.6lbs) v Daniel James (265.4lbs) - heavyweight

Co-main event: Cat Zingano (145.2lbs) v Leah McCourt (145.4lbs) - featherweight

Luke Trainer (205.2lbs) v Sullivan Cauley (205.8lbs) - light heavyweight