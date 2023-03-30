Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Leah McCourt (right) could secure herself a title shot in her next fight

Bellator 293 Venue: Pechanga Resort Casino, California Date: Friday, 31 March Coverage: Watch live coverage of Bellator 293 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website from 23:55 BST on Friday, 31 March.

Leah McCourt has been sharpening her tools with some of best athletes in the world as she prepares for the "biggest fight" of her career at Bellator 293.

Featherweight McCourt travelled to the Dominican Republic last year to take part in BBC Three series 'Go Hard or Go Home'..

She accepted the call to be one of eight 'warriors' - all of whom come from different sporting backgrounds - to push contestants to their limit in the hope of helping them to change their lives.

Olympic bronze medal gymnast Nile Wilson, Muay Thai fighter Nesrine Dally and 2014 Rugby World Cup winner Heather Fisher also took part in the reality show.

McCourt remains in contact with her co-stars and feels the opportunity to learn from other highly-accomplished sports people has been hugely beneficial to her development.

"We trained every day," McCourt tells BBC Sport.

"It's not normal that you are in a room with so many high achievers. We've all gelled really well and they help and support me. It has been great to have their support back here.

"We chatted among ourselves and we all train so differently, but we were able to work off each other and try each other's sports.

"Fish [Heather Fisher] loves jiu-jitsu. We were rolling on the island all the time. It was good to gel with different personalities and work ethics and see how dedicated they all are."

McCourt, 30, has since returned back to her day job of mixed martial arts and has her eyes fixated on a Bellator world title.

After a decision loss to Sinead Kavanagh in February 2022, McCourt began training at Liverpool's Next Gen gym and the results were clear to see when she bounced back to beat Dayana Silva in September.

McCourt has completed another gruelling 14-week camp on Merseyside in preparation for Friday's fight against number one ranked featherweight Cat Zingano at Bellator 293.

Much like her time on 'Go Hard or Go Home', McCourt believes the experience spent alongside top-calibre coaches Paul Rimmer and Ellis Hampson - and fighters such as UFC pair Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann - has helped elevate her to a new level.

"I've been so disciplined from the start of my career and I always go the extra mile to try and be the best and learn from the best, so this is no different," McCourt says.

"I used to just be my own head coach and try to navigate my training and look after myself.

"Whereas now, Paul and Ellis are so involved in every detail of my camp, helping with my nutrition and recovery.

"I definitely need that support and the extra input from outsiders rather than having to deal with everything on my own all the time.

"On top of that, the coaching that you have there, and the team involved, has been the best thing for me to keep improving and reach my goal."

The 'goal' McCourt speaks of is winning the featherweight title.

She was initially told that Friday's bout in Temecula, California, would be for the vacant belt.

Cris Cyborg is the current featherweight champion, but the hard-hitting Brazilian's contract with Bellator expired last year.

Bellator president Scott Coker said the MMA promotion are "in dialogue" with Cyborg about penning a new deal and McCourt has now been told her fight with Zingano is a title eliminator with the winner guaranteed to face champion Cyborg.

That decision comes after Dubliner Kavanagh said after her most recent win she would prefer to build up her fitness before facing Cyborg again following a year out of action due to a knee injury.

"It's a massive fight and it's definitely due to what I've sacrificed and the work ethic that I've put into it," McCourt says of her fight with Zingano.

"I have poured everything into this camp to prepare the right way and make sure my strategy is right to win.

"I think it's going to be an interesting fight. Stylistically, we are quite similar. We both like grappling and takedowns.

"The way I've trained means I'm ready for any area and can dominate in all of them."