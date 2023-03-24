Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Simeon Powell (left) and Dakota Ditcheva were victorious on the PFL London card in August

The PFL's European circuit gets under way on Saturday, with fighters set to take the first steps in a tournament which promises a $100,000 (£82,000) prize for the winners.

A light-heavyweight bout between Britain's Simeon Powell and Dutchman Mohamed Amine headlines the card at Newcastle's Vertu Motors Arena, while Powell's compatriot Dakota Ditcheva takes on Sweden's Malin Hermansson in the co-main event.

League chief Dan Hardy says the new series could be a game-changer for European MMA.

Former UFC man Hardy was recently appointed as the promotion's head of fighter operations and will play a key role in the development and wellbeing of its athletes.

"It's the start of something incredible. European fighters have always struggled with consistency but the PFL provides them a platform," said Hardy.

"It's a massive opportunity for local fighters to fight on the biggest stage in MMA."

But what exactly is PFL Europe? Here's what you need to know.

How does PFL Europe work?

The circuit marks an expansion of the promotion's global league, featuring 32 European fighters from four different weight classes.

The light-heavyweights, featuring 24-year-old Powell, and the women's flyweights, including Ditcheva, also 24, are on the first show, before the lightweights and bantamweights fight in Berlin on 8 July.

Fights have not been confirmed for that event yet, but Britain's Dominique Wooding and Connor Hughes will be in action, as well as Ireland's Frans Mlambo, Dylan Tuke and John Mitchell.

The winners from Newcastle and Berlin will advance to the play-off semi-finals in Paris on 30 September, with the finals taking place at the 3Arena in Dublin on 8 December.

Winners from each division claim the monetary prize plus a spot on the PFL's global circuit.

The promotion's global league follows a similar format to the European one, but features fighters from all over the world with a $1m (£820,000) prize for the winner from each division.

The PFL's global league hosted its first shows in the UK in 2022 with play-off events taking place in Cardiff and London.

Manchester's Brendan Loughnane won the featherweight tournament last year, becoming Britain's first PFL champion.