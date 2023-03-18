Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Britain's Leon Edwards retained his welterweight title in front of his home fans as he beat Kamaru Usman by majority decision at UFC 286 in London.

Edwards, 31, was the more dangerous striker throughout as he prevented the majority of Usman's takedown attempts.

The victory over Usman, 35, sees Edwards make his first title defence since beating the Nigerian in August.

The bout at the O2 Arena was billed as the biggest British MMA fight in history.

More to follow.