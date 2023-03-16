Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Leon Edwards beamed as fans celebrated the welterweight champion before his title defence against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London on Saturday.

Birmingham's Edwards, 31 and Nigeria's Usman, 35, were taking part in a press conference to promote the fight, billed as the biggest in British MMA history.

The reception was in stark contrast to when Edwards was booed the last time he fought on a UFC London card in 2019.

He said it will "mean the world to walk out at the O2 Arena as champion".

"The road I took to get here, it was hard. Nobody gave me a chance, they wiped me out, but that built character. It's going to be an amazing experience," Edwards said.

"I'm proud to be adopted by the UK, and proud to be Jamaican also. Saturday night I'm representing both and I'm going to put on a show for both."

In 2019, the fans sided with Edwards' Icelandic opponent, Gunnar Nelson.

Nelson, who fights on the undercard against Bryan Barberena on Saturday, trained in Ireland with the popular fighter building a loyal following.

Still, it was unusual for Edwards to be jeered on home soil before later securing victory over Nelson, and he appeared delighted to receive admiration from supporters this time around.

Fans chanted his nickname 'Rocky', while loudly referencing his head kick knockout over Usman at UFC 278 in August.

That victory avenged a 2015 defeat to Usman as Edwards became the first British UFC champion since Michael Bisping in 2016.

His win over Usman, who had previously dominated the welterweight division winning 14 successive UFC fights, set up a trilogy bout prompting the UFC to host a numbered event in the UK for the first time in six years.

'I'd welcome a McGregor title fight'

Edwards and Usman were facing off for the first time since their bout in August.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour on Wednesday external-link his next fight against Michael Chandler will take place at welterweight.

Ireland's McGregor, 34, said that, should he beat American Chandler, he would like a shot at the welterweight belt and the chance to become the first triple-weight world champion in UFC history.

McGregor also hinted he would be in attendance in London to watch the title fight between Edwards and Usman.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021, and Edwards said he would welcome taking on the Irishman.

"Yeah sure. As the king I welcome all challenges, so whoever comes gets it," he said.

"But now I'm focused on Kamaru Usman and he's the toughest challenge right now in the division."

The co-main event sees American Justin Gaethje take on Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev, while a number of Britons feature on the undercard including Jack Shore, Muhammad Mokaev, Joanne Wood, Lerone Murphy and more.