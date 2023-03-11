Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator president Scott Coker says the MMA promotion remains in talks with Cris Cyborg over a new deal.

Cyborg's contract with Bellator ended last year, but Coker said it retains "some contractual rights" until August.

The featherweight champion is Bellator's biggest female star, and Coker is optimistic a new deal can be reached.

"We're still in dialogue with Cris. We respect her and she is still the GOAT in the female division," Coker said.

"We're going to get [together] with her next week, start talking and see what we want to do.

"I still think we're in a very good position with her. She loves being here. We have a very good working relationship. I wouldn't count it out yet."

Cyborg has been eyed by the PFL as a potential opponent for its two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison.

Cyborg, 37, has been with Bellator since 2020, when she left the UFC following a four-year spell.

The former UFC champion won Bellator's title in her second appearance in the promotion and has successfully defended it four times.

Her last MMA fight was a points win over Arlene Blencowe in April 2022.