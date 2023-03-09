Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 292 Venue: SAP Centre, San Jose, California Date: Friday, 10 March Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 00:30 BST.

Bellator's Lightweight Grand Prix will "crown the best 155lb athlete on the planet", says the promotion's president Scott Coker.

The tournament starts in San Jose, California, on Friday, with defending champion Usman Nurmagomedov facing Benson Henderson in the main event.

Tofiq Musayev fights Alexandr Shabliy in the night's other quarter-final.

"This is the toughest and the best lightweight tournament in the history of the sport," said Coker. external-link

"Look how far we've come over the last eight years. To see all the killers back here and the amount of quality and professionalism and the best fighters in the world sitting back there.

"I would say this - whoever wins this gauntlet of fights by the end of the year will be crowned the best lightweight on the planet."

The remaining quarter-finals, featuring AJ McKee against Patricky Pitbull and Mansour Barnaoui versus Brent Primus, will take place at a later date.

The Grand Prix features a number of current and former world champions, including Nurmagomedov, former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson and ex-Bellator featherweight title holder McKee.

Pitbull and Primus are also ex-Bellator champions, while Barnaoui has held belts in Britain and South Korea.

Former Bellator and UFC star Chael Sonnen says it's the most competitive tournament line-up he's ever seen.

Sonnen said: "I've never seen anything like this. I've got a multiple time world champion right here and a multiple time world champion here, when's the last time that happened?

"If you beat a Nurmagomedov, you've done something special. And I'm not positive that he's the favourite. AJ McKee, I'm not positive that he's the favourite.

"You've got Pitbull, I'm not sure he's the favourite and you've got Benson Henderson who is the most decorated of all of them, I'm not sure he's the favourite. It's a mess and yeah, it's the toughest tournament I've ever seen."

'Beating Henderson will be a great leg-up'

Russia's Nurmagomedov, 24, will be making the first defence of the title he won from Pitbull in November, where he emulated his cousin Khabib in becoming a world champion.

Like his retired cousin, Nurmagomedov is unbeaten, winning all 16 fights during his six-year professional career.

The Russian, who is one of the big favourites with bookmakers, sees the tournament as an opportunity to hone his skills.

"The way I see it for myself, it's more about advancing as a professional fighter. The fact that we have a Grand Prix is a bonus, but I see this as being about continuing to win and improving each fight," said Nurmagomedov.

"Eventually I'll have to get through them all anyway. Benson is a great opponent because he is a great fighter with a great legacy, so for me to defeat him first will be a great leg-up."

American Henderson, 39, comes into the bout after beating Ireland's Peter Queally in September and will be competing in the 42nd fight of a distinguished 17-year career.

"It's a unique experience. I've been waiting for Bellator to finally do a Lightweight Grand Prix," said Henderson.

"Everyone I'd see, I'd be like, 'when are we showing the lightweights some love?' Now, it's our time to shine.

"Winning this Grand Prix would be pretty amazing. I've done a lot of work. All the decisions I've made. Getting this third belt of mine, it means everything to me."

Can Vassell and MVP make it a British one-two?

Bellator London: Michael 'Venom' Page reacts to his best moments

Elsewhere on the main card there are two Britons in action as heavyweight Linton Vassell faces Russia's Valentin Moldavsky and Michael 'Venom' Page takes on Goiti Yamauchi at welterweight.

Page, 35, nicknamed MVP, is looking to bounce back from last May's defeat by Logan Storley.

Vassell, 39, is on a four-fight win streak and is looking to avenge a 2019 defeat by Moldavsky.

Should Vassell win, a potential title shot against champion Ryan Bader lies in wait.

"Right now, Bader and Moldaksy are ahead of me and both gave me defeats," said Vassell.

"I think this was supposed to happen, like a fairy tale. My time is right now.

"When I lost to Moldavsky the first time, I went back and fixed the mistakes that I made because I knew I would fight him again. Now, I'll show what I've learned and do what I do on Friday night."