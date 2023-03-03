Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jon Jones piled on 44lbs in three years

Jon Jones weighed in half a pound heavier than Ciryl Gane for their heavyweight title bout on Saturday at UFC 285.

Jones, 35, weighs 248lbs for his debut at heavyweight, while former title contender Gane was 247.5lbs.

Jones aims to become a two-weight world champion in Las Vegas in his first fight in three years.

The American fighter has gained 44lbs since in the move up in weight, weighing 204lbs for his last fight.

France's Gane, 32, is challenging for the title for the second time after losing to Francis Ngannou in 2022.

Ngannou vacated the heavyweight title in January, deciding against signing a new deal with the UFC.

Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko also weighed in for her title defence against Mexico's Alexa Grasso, with both women at 124.5lbs.