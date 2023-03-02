Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Yaroslav Amosov has moved up to third place in Bellator's men's pound-for-pound rankings after his welterweight title win in Dublin last Saturday.

Amosov extended his undefeated record to 27-0 with a near faultless points win over Logan Storley.

Canadian Jeremy Kennedy climbed the featherweight rankings to number two after defeating Pedro Carvalho.

However, Ireland's Peter Queally slipped out of the lightweight rankings after his third defeat in a row.

Dubliner Sinead Kavanagh secured an impressive win over Janay Harding in her comeback from a knee injury, but remains in third spot in the featherweight rankings.

It leaves the number one contender spot in the 145lbs division finely balanced as current top contender Cat Zingano faces Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt at Bellator 293 on 31 March.

