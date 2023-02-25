Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov believes he is the best welterweight in the world and invited any UFC champion to fight him.

The Ukrainian extended his undefeated record to 27 fights by beating Logan Storley at Bellator 291 in Dublin.

Amosov outclassed Storley over five near-flawless rounds and was asked if he considered himself the world's best welterweight.

"Of course, yes," he replied. "We don't need UFC champion."

The 29-year-old added: "Bellator is number one. I am here. If UFC champion want to fight, come to Bellator."

Amosov holds the longest active undefeated streak in MMA and returned to action at Bellator 291 after a 20-month absence.

He has spent part of the last year fighting with the Ukrainian army since his country was invaded by Russia.

"It was really a master performance from Amosov," Bellator president Scott Coker said. "170lbs, we have the best fighter in the world."

'I gave my country a good day'

Amosov joined the Ukrainian army when Russia invaded a year ago and pulled out of his first title defence last May to remain in his homeland.

He helped reclaim his home city of Irpin in his time in the army but resumed his MMA career to help promote peace in Ukraine.

The welterweight spent fight week retelling his experiences and said the "responsibility" weighed on him before producing a career-best performance against Storley.

"There was many questions about Ukraine and the war. And for me it was pressure. I was a little nervous, worried," he said.

"I felt big motivation, but I felt responsibility. Now, I can relax. I'm happy because I think I gave my country a good day."