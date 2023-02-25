Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Phil de Fries is on an 11-fight winning streak

Sunderland's Phil de Fries retained his heavyweight KSW title by stopping Todd Duffee in the first round in the Czech Republic.

De Fries, 36, extended his championship winning streak in the Polish MMA promotion to nine fights.

The Briton is KSW's most dominant champion and gained revenge over a fighter who knocked him out in one round in the UFC in 2012.

De Fries is unbeaten in eleven fights, with his last defeat in 2017.

American challenger Duffee had not fought for over four years before KSW 79 and was dominated from the first bell, with De Fries eventually taking his back after bringing the fight to the ground.

De Fries' punches rained down unanswered and the referee stepped in to stop the contest in the first round.

"It feels good. Respect for Todd, he's a great fighter, but I'm the man now and that's the way it's going to stay," De Fries said.

The Briton expects to be back in action on 3 June and called out former UFC star Alistair Overeem.

"I want two things: I want Alistair Overeem in the stadium show and I want my Rolex for five years of service."