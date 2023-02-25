Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

American Bryce Logan condemned Peter Queally to his third defeat in a row on home soil at Bellator 291 in Dublin.

Queally, 34, was finished in the second round after being dropped by a left elbow from Logan.

The 3Arena crowd had been in full voice as Sinead Kavanagh returned from a lengthy injury lay-off to beat Janay Harding via unanimous decision.

Kavanagh displayed fine striking to gain revenge in the rematch and remains on track for a second world title shot.

The Cranberries' 'Zombie' played out over the speaker before his fight and Queally took a moment to soak it all in in the centre of the cage before the first bell.

Even Logan was signing along and as the first round drew to a close, Queally threw up his hands in encouragement as the crowd broke into another rendition.

After starting brightly, Logan burst into life in the second and dropped Queally with a short, sharp left elbow in the clinch.

Queally slumped to the canvas and could not recover as the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

The crowd was silenced as an elated Logan celebrated improving his record to 13 wins and seven defeats.

Kavanagh returned to action in winning fashion against Harding exactly a year to the day since seriously injuring her knee.

The Dubliner tore her anterior cruciate ligament in the middle of a fight against Leah McCourt this time last year and after having surgery in April 2022, was back in the cage for the first time on Saturday.

Sinead Kavanagh last fought exactly a year ago

Kavanagh demonstrated clean and crisp boxing throughout, dictating exchanges in the first round and dropping Harding twice in the second round.

New Zealander Harding went to her kicks to try and keep Kavanagh off her and managed to come back into the fight as Kavanagh tired in the third.

But Kavanagh ended the round strongly by dropping Harding again and is back on track for a world title shot and a potential rematch with champion Cris Cyborg.