Peter Queally has 13 wins and seven losses on his professional record

Bellator 291 Venue: 3Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 25 February Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer from 16:30 GMT and live text commentary and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app from 21:00.

Bellator lightweight Peter Queally says he gave "no thought" to retiring after being beaten by Benson Henderson in September.

The Irishman, 34, returns on Saturday against Bryce Logan in Dublin aiming to halt a two-fight losing streak.

Both of those defeats came against former world champions on home soil and Queally was asked if he had ever contemplated not fighting again.

"No thought whatsoever of not doing it," he replied.

"Three world champions, beat one of them, lost to one and went 25 minutes with Benson Henderson.

"I wasn't myself in that fight [against Henderson] but I also made a strategic error.

"If I fought him again I would grapple him. I had it in my mind to not grapple with him [and] I ended up being very defensive."

Queally beat Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire in May 2021 before immediately fighting the Brazilian again in a lightweight world title bout in Dublin.

Freire emerged victorious via a second-round stoppage to claim the title.

Queally was then outpointed by Henderson in his comeback after a lengthy injury absence and the Irishman missed out on a spot in Bellator's upcoming lightweight tournament, which offers a $1m (£831,000) prize to the winner.

Queally says every potential loss carries "grave consequences" but denied he felt any added pressure.

"Every fight I train the same. Every fight is the most important. There can't be any more pressure or fear in me for anyone," he said.

"They're all good. There's always going to be 10,000 people watching.

"There's always grave consequences if I lose, massive rewards if I win. Training is not different for any opponents."

Queally is also keen to bring a close to his rivalry with Freire, who recently lost the lightweight belt to Usman Nurmagomedov.

"I'd like to fight Patricky again," he said.

"I feel like he beat me fair and square in the second one, but I also feel it was a mistake he capitalised on expertly.

"I'd like to fight him again and we can settle that. It's 1-1. I think I can beat him."