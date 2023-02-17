Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

James Gallagher (right) has 11 career wins and two defeats.

Ireland's James Gallagher has pulled out of his fight against Leandro Higo at Bellator 292 on 10 March.

The bantamweight, 26, was set to take on Brazil's Higo on the prelims in San Jose, California, but the contest has been cancelled.

It is the second successive bout Gallagher has withdrawn from, with a planned encounter last September with Brett Johns also scrapped.

He has not fought since defeat to Patchy Mix in May 2021.

The last of Gallagher's 11 career victories came against Callum Ellenor in 2020.

Britons Michael 'Venom' Page and Linton Vassell remain on the card, with Page taking on Goiti Yamauchi and Vassell facing Valentin Moldavsky.

The event is headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson.