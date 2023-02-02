Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader says his job is to "spoil" MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko's retirement fight at Bellator 290.

Russia's Emelianenko, 46, is set for his farewell in California on Saturday following a distinguished 23-year career yielding 40 wins from 47 bouts.

American Bader, 39, will defend his title four years on from defeating Emelianenko for the belt.

"He's a legend and I respect that man and what he's done," said Bader.

"I'm not frustrated that the talk in the build-up to this fight is all about Fedor. He deserves it.

"Make no mistake, I know people are going to be rooting for him. But on the flip side I have a job to do - and my job is to go out there and spoil that party."

Emelianenko made his debut in 2000 but established his legacy in former Japanese promotion Pride, where he became heavyweight champion and remained undefeated in 14 fights over a memorable four-year stretch.

Victories over former champions including Kevin Randleman, Tim Sylvia and Antonio Nogueira have led many critics to describe Emelianenko as the greatest fighter to never compete in the UFC.

Since joining Bellator in 2017, he has four wins from six fights with his last defeat coming via a first-round knockout against Bader in 2019.

Bader, who has defended his heavyweight title three times since that bout, says despite the convincing manor of victory, their previous meeting will have no effect on Saturday's main event.

"It's been four years since the first fight, but it feels like it was a year-and-a-half ago. You get those deja vu feelings," said Bader.

"It was good for me that it was a happy experience and I hope to replicate that.

"These storylines don't affect me at all. We show up on 4 February, we throw down, and whatever happens, happens. I can't take past belts and he can't take his career into that cage with him."

The co-main event at the Kia Forum arena in Inglewood sees middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defend his title against Anatoly Tokov.

The winner will likely face the victor of the title eliminator between Britain's Fabian Edwards and Gegard Mousasi, who fight at Bellator Paris on 12 May.