McGregor was the first fighter to hold UFC titles in two weight classes simultaneously

Conor McGregor says he has "got away with his life" after being knocked off his bicycle by a car.

The UFC star posted a video on Instagram of the aftermath of a crash, showing the driver apologising and asking if McGregor is okay.

Irish fighter McGregor, 34, appears shaken up but not seriously injured in the footage.

The video then shows the driver giving two-time UFC champion McGregor and his broken bike a lift home.

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn't see me," McGregor posted.

"Full speed straight through me. Thank you God, it wasn't my time.

"Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life."

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in defeat to American Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

In October, UFC president Dana White confirmed McGregor had been removed from the United States Anti-Doping Agency's (Usada) testing pool, meaning he is ineligible to compete.

Under Usada's rules, UFC fighters must be subject to testing for six months and pass a minimum of two tests before they can fight.

McGregor fuelled speculation of a return to action in 2023 however, by tweeting his intention to re-enter the pool.