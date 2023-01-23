Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Leah McCourt beat Dayana Silva at Bellator 285 in September in her last bout

Leah McCourt says her upcoming fight against Cat Zingano is "the biggest opportunity of my fight career".

The 30-year-old will face Zingano in the co-main event of Bellator 293 in California on 31 March.

McCourt hopes a win will bring her closer to becoming a world champion.

"It was a dream of mine to be in this position where I am fighting and contending with the very best in my weight division," said Northern Ireland's McCourt.

"I definitely won't be taking this chance for granted."

The judo black belt from Belfast, who is a former amateur world champion, has bounced back since a devastating defeat by Sinead Kavanagh in a pulsating contest in Dublin last year.

McCourt bounced back from that loss to the Dubliner by beating Brazil's Dayana Silva in September.

While McCourt is aiming to move up the women's pound-for-pound rankings, 40-year-old Zingano is showing no signs of slowing down.

The American joined Bellator in 2020 after a difficult spell in the UFC, and has since secured three straight wins in dominant fashion over Gabrielle Holloway, Olivia Parker, and Pam Sorenson.

Zingano will be expected to fight current featherweight champion Cris Cyborg for the title if she beats McCourt.

Despite going into the fight as the underdog, McCourt is relishing the challenge ahead and the chance to compete against a fighter she holds in such high regard.

"Cat is someone I respect hugely and have been aware of since I started watching MMA," said McCourt.

"She was one of the original pioneers of the sport alongside Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. She's fought for UFC titles and has a win over the current Bellator champion.

"Despite her wealth of experience, this is a great opportunity for me to put my skill set to the test and prove I belong amongst the elite."