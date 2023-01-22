Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Hill's victory for the title was his sixth in eight UFC fights

Rio de Janeiro was the setting for a memorable UFC 283 as Jamahal Hill and Brandon Moreno both claimed titles.

American Hill beat home favourite Glover Teixeira in the main event before being called out by former champion Jiri Prochazka, while Mexico's Moreno closed his four-fight rivalry against fellow Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main.

Following defeat, Teixeira announced his retirement, as did fellow countryman and former champion Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua.

Elsewhere, it was announced featherweight great Jose Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Here's what we learned from the event at the Jeunesse Arena.

We could see Hill v Prochazka

It didn't take long for former light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka to make his presence known following Hill's impressive victory over Teixeira.

Czech Republic fighter Prochazka, 30, vacated the title last month following a shoulder injury which eventually led to the bout between Hill and Teixeira being set up.

Following the fight, Prochazka tweeted to congratulate Hill, before announcing: "I am coming".

Hill, 31, said in the pre-fight press conference it's a fight he's interested in.

"It's not a secret I've been calling Jiri for years, I've wanted Jiri for years, I want that fight," he said.

"He said he might be back in six months or something. I'd wait for that."

Moreno wins historic Figueiredo rivalry

Moreno and Figueiredo shared 16 rounds together in total

After nearly three years, a record four fights and 16 rounds, the rivalry between new undisputed flyweight champion Moreno and Figueiredo is over.

In securing a third-round doctor's stoppage, Moreno, 29, now holds two finishes over Figueiredo, 35, with the Brazilian winning one fight via decision and the other declared a draw.

Any chance the pair might have of meeting further down the line diminished further when Figueiredo announced he would be moving up a division to bantamweight.

Their rivalry has been the highlight of the flyweight division over the past few years and will go down as one of the most competitive in UFC history.

Moreno has usually been the fan favourite during confrontations with the outspoken Figueiredo, but he was treated with disdain by the crowd following victory.

Security had to escort Moreno as members of the audience threw drinks and popcorn at him, but cameras showed he did see the funny side.

In finally seeing off one Brazilian home favourite, Moreno might now have to face another for his next title defence in Alexandre Pantoja...

Teixeira and Rua bow out as legends

Teixeira (left) spent 10 years and Rua (right) 15 years in the UFC

MMA saw two Brazilians bring their storied careers to a close at UFC 283 as Teixeira and Rua announced their retirements.

Teixeira, 43, became the second-oldest UFC champion in history behind Randy Couture when he beat Jan Blachowicz for the title in 2021, while Rua, 41, beat Lyoto Machida for the same belt in 2010.

Teixeira's defeat by Hill and Rua's loss to Ihor Potieria meant robbed both fighters of fairytale endings, but their careers rank among the finest in light-heavyweight history.

A future UFC Hall of Fame induction surely awaits both athletes.

Aldo's legendary career honoured

Speaking of the Hall of Fame, the UFC has announced its first 2023 inductee in Brazilian featherweight great Jose Aldo.

Former champion Aldo, 36, retired from MMA last year with 31 wins and eight defeats over his 18-year professional career.

Famed for his trademark leg kicks and takedown defence, Aldo holds the record for the most title defences in UFC featherweight history with seven.

Nicknamed 'The King of Rio', Aldo was seen in tears following the announcement as he sat alongside his hometown crowd.