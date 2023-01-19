Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Shore in action against Ricky Simon during the UFC Fight Night event at UBS Arena in New York

Welsh fighter Jack Shore is set to make his UFC featherweight debut in London on 18 March against Finland's Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 286.

Shore, 27, had been due to fight Kyler Phillips in November but was forced to withdraw with a knee injury.

The first Welshman since Brett Johns to be ranked in the UFC, Shore won his first five fights in the UFC at bantamweight.

The Abertillery fighter has switched to featherweight on medical advice.

His first professional loss came against Ricky Simon in July 2022.

Shore beat Timur Valiev in his other appearance at London's O2 Arena almost exactly a year to the day of his fight against Finland's Amirkhani who is 17-8 in his career.

Shore's father and trainer Richard confirmed the fight contract had been signed on social media. external-link

Britain's Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title in a trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman at the same event.

It is the first UFC numbered card to take place in the UK since 2016 in Manchester, when Britain's first UFC champion Michael Bisping defended his middleweight title against Dan Henderson.