Paul Craig has 16 wins, five losses and one draw on his MMA record

Paul Craig is relishing the chance to compete in front of a hostile Brazilian crowd at UFC 283 on Saturday.

The Scot, 35, is at a crossroads with his dream of becoming UFC light-heavyweight champion hanging in the balance after he lost his last fight.

A win over Brazilian Johnny Walker is crucial and Craig insists he is capable of beating any rival - home or away.

"I'm the bogeyman in this division. I love being the underdog, the guy going into enemy territory," he said.

"I kind of enjoy having the crowd on your back. I enjoy that by the time you leave the octagon they are either going to be cheering or jeering at you.

"It's part of being from the UK, it's what makes us British, what makes me Scottish.

"I do find that I perform better under these circumstances. Sometimes I think the love from the crowd can be overwhelming and it can consume you, so I enjoy going away to Brazil and showcasing that."

Craig was on the cusp of securing a shot at the light-heavyweight title when he faced Volkan Oezdemir at UFC London last July riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak.

However, he encountered a major bump in the road after falling to a unanimous decision loss and has admitted he wasn't "mentally or physically ready".

With arguably the biggest fight of his career on the horizon, Craig said he has not cut any corners in preparing to face Walker.

Quality time with family over the festive period even took a hit as Craig revealed he wasn't there "in spirit or soul", opting for a pre-made, nutritional meal rather than a traditional Christmas dinner, to ensure there are no excuses come fight night.

Craig knows it is now or never in his pursuit of UFC glory.

"It comes down to do you want it," he said. "How much do you want to be a champion? How much do you want to be a winner?

"I believe by the end of this year I could be a champion.

"Right now my goal remains the same. I want to be 35 and have that UFC gold around my waist.

"That's the only reason I hang around in this sport because I'm so close to tasting what being a world champion is.

"It's there and I just need to reach it."

Johnny Walker has two losses and two wins in his past four fights

Craig's reward for beating Walker could potentially be a date with either Glover Teixeira or Jamahal Hill, who meet for the vacant light-heavyweight belt this Saturday.

He has already beaten Hill, and currently remains the only man to do so, but Craig also knows an eliminator bout might be next on the agenda, possibly against Anthony Smith at UFC 286 in London.

"There's a great opportunity with this fight and I'd rather go into the lion's den, face Johnny Walker, get out of there unscathed and then head to London," he said.

"Anthony Smith would be a great fight. I could submit him.

"I know he's moved up to be a light-heavyweight but I just don't believe that he's got the mustard to cut it.

"I'm not looking past Walker, but that would be an amazing fight."