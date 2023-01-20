Conor McGregor is a global superstar after a career in the UFC

Ever fancied yourself as the next Conor McGregor?

You might be attracted by the fast cars and snazzy clothing, but what about the part where you get flung about a cage like a rag doll?

In the unlikely event you are contemplating a drastic career change to make it in UFC, BBC Sport Scotland looks at what it takes to get to the octagon of the world's biggest MMA organisation with the help of rising Scot Chris 'The Problem' Duncan.

Serving your apprenticeship

The UFC meticulously handpicks the lucky souls that have proved themselves sufficiently in MMA bouts to make it into its elite haven. Not just anyone with a fondness for fighting can compete.

Of course, it makes sense that you have to work your way up to becoming a professional.

There are various paths that can lead you to catching the eye of UFC, but arguably the most lucrative and well known - and the path Duncan took - is going right to the belly of the beast and contesting in UFC president Dana White's 'Contender Series'.

"Dana White's series is prestige towards the UFC, because not just anyone can get a shot in it," Duncan tells BBC Sport Scotland.

Yep, again, you can't just put yourself forward in front of the big man, you are carefully selected on the back of previous performances.

"The UFC is really focused on finishes, knockouts, submissions, grappling - making sure you finish the fight," adds the 29-year-old.

"I don't think I have gone to a decision since 2014-15, which is a long time. So, when my manager contacted Sean Shelby of the UFC, he said that he'd seen my record and that got me my shot."

So, have a pretty immaculate record in the bag, kick about with White's posse and then hit the big time? Hold your horses - again - this is just your apprenticeship.

"In the Contender Series, if you win your fight, it doesn't mean you're directly into the UFC," says the Glaswegian.

"You have to put in a performance to prove to Dana White and Sean Shelby that you are willing to put it all on the line - I did that, and they signed me there and then in Las Vegas."

Vegas, baby… or Stirling

Sin City - bright lights, late nights and ferocious fights.

You've done your time on the multiple MMA circuits, applied - and most likely lost - a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but it's all worth it if you get to set up shop in sunny, glamourous Nevada, right?

"I'm based in Stirling. I live in Alloa and have done since 2013-14," says Duncan - so for him, that means a lot of travelling and sacrifices in order to prepare in first-class facilities.

"It is quite difficult to juggle. Being a full-time athlete requires a lot of energy and focus.

"So, I make the sacrifice to travel to Miami and train at the best gym in the world. They have made so many champions in the UFC and the quality of training partners is second to none."

Las Vegas is viewed as the home of the UFC

Luxury lifestyle?

I think it's fair to say this isn't a 'get in and put the feet up' kind of venture. The hard work never stops… and neither does the day job; pay only comes with performances in the UFC.

"A lot of people think I get paid a salary, which isn't the case. I get paid per fight, so until I get that fight, I still have to keep working and hashing on, doing what I need to do," adds Duncan, who is also a personal trainer.

"I try not to change too much. I do enjoy my work, but my main focus is to be in the UFC and I have to make sure that I stay there and working hard is the way to do that."

Duncan is actually spinning three different plates - as an athlete, a personal trainer and a father to his young daughter.

And speaking of plates, if you still want to have a crack at this, there can be no cheeseburgers or chocolate on yours…

"I need eight to 10 weeks to prepare for a fight just because I am a bit heavier for my weight category," notes Duncan, who competes in the lightweight division.

"I have to cut from about 83/84 kilos all the way down to 70. Tailoring my diet back in the weeks leading up to a fight… it drastically changes."

There you have it. Living the life of Riley - or Conor McGregor - doesn't present itself to you overnight. You're going to suffer your fair share of punches and hardships in order to dodge about in Prada gear while driving your Porsche.

So, you do you still want to be a UFC fighter?