Mason Jones (right) won one of his four UFC fights, losing two and the other being ruled a no contest

Mason Jones has backed himself to secure a better contract after turning down an offer to re-sign with the UFC.

'The Dragon' has opted for free agency as he looks to take "one or two fights" in the hope of securing an improved deal with another promotion.

The 27-year-old admits "he screwed himself" in his last bout against Ludovit Klein in July 2022, which he lost by unanimous decision in London.

"I thought it would be my breakthrough fight in the UFC," Jones said.

"There were 23,000 people watching, I was top of the preliminaries.

"I was coming off a win, it was a good opponent, [I thought] I'll get a massive knockout.

"I remember the changing rooms, everyone stopped because I looked that good.

"Everything was flowing well, hitting hard, my timings were good.

"It's the best I've felt for a fight, my camp was perfect, and I really felt like I was super fit, my cardio was through the roof."

However, after losing the first round Jones moved away from his plan on the night.

"I threw a stupid flying triangle at him thinking I'm going to be the new poster boy for the UFC," Jones said.

"I landed on my backside and heard my coaches shout, 'No!'"

Mason Jones was in control of his fight against Alan Patrick before it was ruled a no contest

Jones says people "quickly turned on him" after the loss, but has turned the disappointment into motivation.

"My coaching team and partners said, 'You messed it up, we know you did, but it is what it is'," said Jones.

"I've had one bad loss, where I messed it myself, I've never been knocked out or even rocked in a fight. I've been dropped but not rocked.

"There's never been a time where I have asked, 'Which way is up? What am I doing?'"

The fight camp for Klein ended up losing Jones money - as had his previous bout with Alan Patrick.

"By the time you've paid your camp fees you end up wasting money," said Jones.

"I'm out in California doing most of my camps, my wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu go through the roof when I'm out there, it really does help.

"But the striking isn't the same as I can get in Wales."

The Blaenavon fighter lost to Mike Davis on his UFC debut in a 'Fight of the Night' contest, before an accidental eye poke against Patrick ended his second fight in a no-contest.

Jones' lone win in the UFC came in his third bout against David Onama.

Jake Paul and the PFL 'Super Fight' series

Jake Paul made his pro boxing debut in 2020

Jones has had offers from other major promotions since deciding not to re-sign with the UFC.

One option could be the Professional Fighters League, where YouTuber Jake Paul has just signed to compete in the new 'Super Fight' series.

"People will hate it or love it," Jones said.

"Anything the Jake Pauls, Conor McGregors do is in a positive spotlight.

"The way Jake pushes and advocates for fighter pay is a positive so they're advocating and pushing for fighter pay, it means UFC will have to get competitive with pay too."

Despite declining the offer to re-sign with the UFC, Jones is not closing the door on a return to the promotion one day.

"I've always had the dream of wearing the UFC gloves and winning the title so we'll see," Jones said.

"The dream is absolutely not dead for me."