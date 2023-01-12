Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Dakota Ditcheva won on her PFL debut last August with a first-round knockout

The Professional Fighters League will launch their European series at the Vertu Motors Arena Newcastle on 25 March.

The American MMA promotion will hold four events across Europe in 2023.

After the Newcastle event the fighters will compete in Berlin on 8 July, with the play-offs at the Zenith Paris La Villette on 30 September.

The finalists will fight for a spot on the PFL's American circuit at the 3Arena in Dublin on 8 December.

The PFL held its first events in the UK in London and Cardiff last August.

Although fighters are yet to be confirmed for the series, former British Muay Thai champion Dakota Ditcheva and Ireland's Will Fleury are expected to feature after winning their debuts in the PFL last year.

The PFL's American league offers a $1m (£840,000) prize to their champions, with Manchester's Brendan Loughnane becoming the first Briton to achieve the feat in November.