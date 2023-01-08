Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Nathaniel Wood has two wins from two fights at featherweight

Lerone Murphy will face Nathaniel Wood in an all-British featherweight fight at UFC London on 18 March.

They are the first Britons added to the card at the O2 Arena.

Wood, 29, is unbeaten since stepping up to featherweight last year, while the only blemish on Murphy's MMA career is a 2019 draw with Zubaira Tukhugov.

"UK fans, you don't need to pick a side. Just sit back and enjoy," 31-year-old Murphy said on Twitter.

He has seven knockouts in 11 wins, but will fight for the first time in 16 months following a lengthy lay-off because of a cycling accident.

Wood has an MMA record of 19 wins and five losses.

Italy's Marvin Vettori is also in action in London in a middleweight bout against Georgian Roman Dolidze.

No headline fight has been announced and it remains unclear if welterweight champion Leon Edwards will be able to defend his title for the first time.

Edwards, 31, wants a rematch with Kamaru Usman in front of his home fans, but the American has been nursing a hand injury and may not be fit.