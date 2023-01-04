Jake Paul: YouTuber turned boxer to fight in MMA with Professional Fighters League
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Jake Paul intends to fight in MMA in 2023 after signing a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).
The YouTuber is unbeaten as a pro boxer from six fights but now wants to "disrupt" MMA.
Paul, who will compete in the PFL's new 'Super Fight' series, mentioned Nate Diaz as a potential opponent for his debut.
"I know this is a tough sport, but if I can do it in boxing I can do it in MMA," 25-year-old Paul said.
Paul will also hold an advisory role as the PFL's 'head of fighter advocacy'.
The American has been a vocal critic of the UFC and its president Dana White, in particular how much the organisation pays its fighters.
- UFC president White sorry for hitting wife
- 'Rocky' Edwards voted best British MMA fighter of the year
The PFL has branded itself as a "fighter-first" organisation since launching in 2017 and its new 'Super Fight' division will see fighters take home 50% of the pay-per-view revenue.
"A true 50/50 partnership with fighters that still allows them to be individuals," Paul said.
Two 'Super Fight' shows are planned for 2023, with two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison expected to headline one of those events.
A date for Paul's first fight has yet to be announced but he also could feature in one of the 'Super Fight' shows.
Suggesting a bout with UFC legend and free agent Diaz could be a possibility, he said: "I'm so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal" Paul said
"First we box. Then six months later we fight MMA in the PFL. Nate Diaz, I am down to fight you in your own sport."