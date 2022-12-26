Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

The UK produced two MMA world champions in 2022

This has been a remarkable year of success for British MMA fighters.

After waiting six years for another world champion in a major organisation, we got two in quick succession in Leon Edwards (UFC) and Brendan Loughnane (Professional Fighters League).

We've seen the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann capture the imagination and attention of wider sports audiences and watched prospects like Muhammad Mokaev and Cory McKenna flourish on the biggest stage.

Cage Warriors is awash with British champions including Northern Ireland's Paul Hughes and England's George Hardwick.

And let's not forget KSW heavyweight champion Phil De Fries who successfully defended his title in the Polish MMA promotion for the sixth and seventh time this year.

There are almost too many great fighters to mention. But we want you to pick your fighter of the year, if you can.

Good luck!

Top Contenders

Brendan Loughnane (PFL) - Manchester

Four fights, four wins and one TKO finish. Claimed PFL featherweight championship and $1m (£840,000) prize money by stopping Bubba Jenkins. First British PFL champion.

Leon Edwards (UFC) - Birmingham

One fight, one win and one head-kick KO finish. Claimed UFC welterweight title with last-round knockout of Kamaru Usman. Second British UFC champion.

Paddy Pimblett (UFC) - Liverpool

Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett became a famous double act in 2022

Three fights, three wins and two submission finishes. Two performance of the night $50,000 (£41,000) bonuses.

Phil De Fries (KSW) - Sunderland

Two fights, two wins and two finishes. Climbed to seven successful defences of KSW heavyweight title.

Molly McCann (UFC) - Liverpool

Three fights, two wins and two spinning back elbow finishes. Two performance of the night $50,000 (£41,000) bonuses.

George Hardwick (Cage Warriors) - Middlesbrough

Three fights, three wins and three TKO finishes. Claimed Cage Warriors lightweight title. Defended it once.

British MMA Fighter of the Year Pick your British MMA fighter of the year First 1 Confirm selection

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.

Pictures via Getty Images, Cage Warriors and Bellator MMA.