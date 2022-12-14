Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Cory McKenna celebrates her second-round submission victory over Miranda Granger in August

Cory McKenna has targeted back-to-back wins when faces Cheyanne Vlismas at UFC Vegas 66.

The strawweights headline the preliminary card in Las Vegas with Vlismas the bookies' favourite, despite a year without a fight.

McKenna is confident she can defeat her opponent, with both fighters boastings 7-2 records.

"It's not the first time I've been the underdog, I'm sure it won't be the last," she said.

"Other people's opinions don't affect the fight, I do."

The 23-year-old Cwmbran fighter, is the first Welsh woman in the UFC and is looking to improve her mark in the UFC to 3-1.

In her last bout at UFC Vegas 59, McKenna became the first woman to submit an opponent with the Von Flue choke as she beat Miranda Granger - the first time the she had attempted the manoeuvre.

"I did like that, I wouldn't mind continuing that trend," McKenna told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm just looking to finish any way I can whether that's standing or on the floor, however I can secure the win."

The Apex in Vegas is a venue which is familiar to McKenna, having secured her UFC contract there as she impressed UFC president Dana White during his contender series in August 2020.

"This is my fourth fight at The Apex, I like it, it's pretty chill," said McKenna.

"I love the support back home but I do like being away from everything, getting in there and getting the job done.

"It doesn't matter where she's from, either way, the job is the same."

American Vlismas bounced back from defeat in her UFC debut to secure back-to-back fight of the night bonuses but has not fought since December 2021.

"I didn't realise until someone said this week that she hadn't fought in the ring," said McKenna.

"I've had injury lay-offs and I don't think it made too huge a difference to me so I'm definitely not coming in complacent."

A London return?

McKenna says she would love to return to the UK to fight again with the UFC announcing a London card in March 2023 but insists she is taking it one fight at a time.

"I would love that," she added.

"I love the home support, how much everyone gets behind the fighters and I really appreciate it.

"But I have the worst luck and I don't want to jinx it!"

With her fourth UFC fight headlining the preliminary card, it is clear McKenna only has her sights in one direction.

"It's really cool to see, it's making my way up," she said.

"Hopefully one day I can go all the way to the top but yeah [headlining the preliminary card] is really cool."