Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Kamaru Usman may not be fit to face Leon Edwards in their mooted UFC welterweight title fight on 18 March in London, says Stephen Thompson.

Birmingham's Edwards, 31, was expected to take on Usman in a rematch after he spectacularly knocked out the American to win the title in August.

But welterweight Thompson says Usman, 35, is set to have surgery on his hand.

"I know [Edwards] wants to fight somebody in March and they were looking at Jorge Masvidal," Thompson said.

No fights have yet been confirmed for the UFC London card but Edwards is pencilled in to headline at the O2 Arena and it was expected Usman would be given an immediate opportunity to reclaim the belt.

But Thompson, speaking on YouTube channel Fred Talks Fighting, external-link suggested he could be given the chance to challenge Edwards after his impressive win against Kevin Holland earlier this month.

The 39-year-old believes he would be a good match for Edwards given they are both strikers.

"People are in talks of me fighting Leon Edwards," he said.

"He's a stand-up fighter, so it kind of inspires me a bit, our division is so wrestler-heavy, and Leon Edwards is a striker and he's champ."

The UFC is expected to stage its first world-title fight in the UK since Michael Bisping successfully defended his middleweight belt against Dan Henderson in 2016 in Manchester.