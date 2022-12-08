Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 289 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut Date: Friday, 9 December Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 22:30 GMT, with highlights on Saturday 10 December on BBC Three from 20:00 GMT

Bellator champion Liz Carmouche has questioned why Juliana Velasquez was granted an immediate rematch on Friday at Bellator 289.

The flyweight rivals fight in Connecticut seven months after Carmouche beat then champion Velasquez via a technical stoppage.

Carmouche says an immediate rematch "just doesn't really make sense".

"You have to come off a win to be able to fight to be able to be a contender for the belt," she said.

The fight between Carmouche and Velasquez in Hawaii was stopped by the referee in the fourth round.

Brazilian Velasquez was trapped on the canvas and was elbowed repeatedly by American Carmouche but many onlookers suggested the intervention from the referee came too soon.

"[If] I kicked her in the groin, it was a rematch - those are circumstances where I understand, like yeah, that warrants it," Carmouche, 38, said.

Velasquez, who was undefeated before her encounter with Carmouche, feels the stoppage was "unfair" and even had an appeal with the Hawaii State Boxing Commission denied.

The 36-year-old dismissed Carmouche's comments, saying she is not surprised her rival isn't keen on fighting her again.

"I think the reason I'm getting this immediate rematch is everyone saw a mistake was committed that night," she said.

"Of course she doesn't want to fight me right away because she was losing every single minute of that fight until the end when (the referee) made the mistake.

"So she can think whatever she wants."

"I don't feel like it's a rivalry or anything," she added.

"It's just about myself and trying to right this wrong and get the belt back and become the champion again."