Leon Edwards became the first British UFC champion in six years when he beat Kamaru Usman in August

UFC 286 will take place at London's O2 Arena on 18 March, the MMA promotion has confirmed.

The show will be the organisation's first numbered event to take place in Britain since 2016 and only the second in history.

It will also be the UFC's third show in London inside 12 months following events in March and July.

It is speculated external-link Britain's Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman in the main event.

Edwards, 31, stunned Usman in a rematch in August to become only the second British UFC champion in history.

Michael Bisping was the first when he beat Luke Rockhold for the middleweight title in 2016 before defending it against Dan Henderson in Manchester at UFC 204 a few months later - the last numbered event to take place in Britain.

The UFC's numbered events are regarded as their flagship shows in comparison to their 'Fight Night' spectacles.

The promotion's next numbered event to take place will be UFC 282 in Las Vegas on Saturday, where Jan Blachowicz faces Magomed Ankalaev for the light-heavyweight title.

Britons Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till are also in action on the undercard.