'If you love me or hate me, you're going to watch me fight'

The speed at which Paddy Pimblett went viral last week mirrors the popularity of the UFC star.

While walking his dog near his home in Liverpool, Pimblett knocked on someone's door to apologise and ask for soapy water to clear up the mess left outside their house by his pet.

The moment was captured on video external-link and put on social media by the person living at the house and within half an hour, it had spread across the internet.

Pimblett, 27, who fights Jared Gordon in the co-main event at UFC 282 in Las Vegas on Saturday, says three friends had sent him the footage by the time he had got home with his dog.

"Lad, I can't [go to the toilet] myself now without getting videoed," Pimblett tells BBC Sport.

"I don't know why it became so popular - that's just me being me."

The fight against America's Gordon will be Pimblett's third this year following wins at UFC London in March and July, extending his unbeaten record in the promotion to three.

His impressive performances inside the octagon, coupled with his endearing personality and passionate speeches about men's mental health, have seen Pimblett emerge as one of the UFC's most-popular fighters.

It's important to talk about mental health - Pimblett

Despite the intense media spotlight on his life in and out of the octagon, Pimblett says he is comfortable.

"I take all this in my stride," he said.

"I knew I was going to be the biggest star in this sport so all this I just crack on with, it's just standard procedure.

"I'm the people's main event, I'm the one people are staying up to watch. People will probably turn their telly off after I have my post-fight interview."

'This will be my most flawless performance'

Pimblett's fight against Gordon was moved up to second on the card after the main event between former light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira was cancelled following an injury to Prochazka.

Instead, the light-heavyweight title will be contested by Poland's Jan Blachowicz and Russia's Magomed Ankalaev in the main event.

Gordon will be the most-experienced fighter Pimblett has been matched up against in the UFC..

The 34-year-old has been in the promotion since 2017, winning seven of his 11 fights.

The last person to knock out Gordon was former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira - something Pimblett is hoping to replicate.

"It's not just going to be a win, it's going to be a proper statement when I finish him in the first round," said Pimblett.

"I'm going to do the same as Charles, I'm going to come out and knock him out or submit him.

"I think it's going to be my most-flawless performance in the UFC."

Can Till return to winning ways?

Till (right) has won only one of his four fights since defeat to Tyron Woodley in a welterweight title fight in 2018.

On the undercard, fellow Liverpudlian Darren Till faces South Africa's Dricus du Plessis at middleweight.

Till, 29, is a former UFC welterweight title challenger but has suffered four defeats in his last five bouts.

He has not fought since being submitted by Derek Brunson last September with his planned comeback in July being delayed by injury.

Till says beating 28-year-old du Plessis is the first step on his journey back to the top.

"I've got to get back on the horse, I feel like I'm at the bottom of the ladder, so one fight, two fights puts me right back at the top with the name I've got in the UFC," Till told BBC Sport.

"I'm only 29, I'm not even in my prime years yet, I've got eight to 10 years left if I want."

Till adds that his belief that he will one day become a UFC champion has never wavered.

"Money and fame is great, but there's a difference between walking in a room when you've got money and when you're UFC world champion," said Till.

"People look at you and go, 'oh yeah, he's got money' but so have a billion other people. You walk in that room as UFC champion and there's only 10 other people like that - that's my motivation."

"It might not be now, [or] in two years, but I do truly believe deep down in my little heart it will happen."

Over the past year, Till has developed a close friendship with UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

Sweden's Chimaev, 28, is unbeaten in 12 fights, earning some notable victories since joining the UFC in 2020.

Till says training with Chimaev, who has a strong wrestling background, has made him a better fighter.

"His confidence - I love his confidence, it's phenomenal," said Till.

"He's relentless. Sometimes when I've had three, four hours sleep I'll still go to the gym to get it done and he's the exact same.

"Many times in camp with him we'd be up at three in the morning and we'd have to be in the gym at seven.

"It's been a good year training with him, it really has. It's opened my eyes up, training all around the world."