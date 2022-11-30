Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Irishman Peter Queally will fight American Bryce Logan at the 3Arena in Dublin on 25 February.

The lightweight, from Dungarvan, aims to get back on track on home soil after two successive defeats to Patricky Freire and Benson Henderson.

Opponent Logan has lost his last three fights in a row and is also hungry to taste a victory.

Undefeated featherweight Ciaran Clarke has also been added to the fight card and faces Scotland's Keir Harvie.

Harvie is making his promotional debut for Bellator. He has five wins and two losses in his career, compared to Drogheda fighter Clarke's six victories.

Ukraine's Yaroslav Amosov will headline the night with a welterweight title-defence against American Logan Storley.

Undefeated Amosov has not competed since June last year - when he won his welterweight title against Douglas Lima - because he has been fighting in his country's war with Russia.

Storley, whose one defeat on his record is to Amosov in 2020, won the interim belt in May when he beat Briton Michael Page via split decision.

Bellator Dublin main card, 25 February

Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) v Logan Storley (14-1) - undisputed welterweight championship

Pedro Carvalho (13-6) v Jeremy Kennedy (18-3) - featherweight

Peter Queally (13-7-1) v Bryce Logan (12-7) - lightweight

Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) v Janay Harding (6-6) - featherweight

Ciaran Clarke (6-0) v Keir Harvie (5-2-1) - featherweight