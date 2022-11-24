Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

McGregor was the first fighter to hold UFC titles simultaneously in two divisions.

Conor McGregor has tweeted he plans to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency's (Usada) testing pool in preparation for a fight.

UFC president Dana White confirmed last month Ireland's McGregor, 34, is currently removed from the pool.

Under Usada's rules, UFC fighters must be subject to testing for six months and pass a minimum of two tests before they can compete.

McGregor suggested on Twitter he would re-enter the pool in February.

If he were to do so, he would potentially be able to fight in the UFC from August 2023.

In his tweet, he wrote: "I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight."

Former two-division champion McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier last July.

Questions were raised about McGregor's active status when it was revealed he had yet to be tested by Usada this year. external-link

All UFC athletes are subject to testing unless they "retire, have their contracts terminated, or are removed from the pool", Usada has stated previously. external-link

It is unclear why he has been removed from the testing pool, and the UFC did not provide comment when asked by BBC Sport.

A number of athletes have stated their desire to fight McGregor if he returns, including Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

McGregor tweeted recently, appearing to tease a rematch external-link with bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who he lost to in 2018, but that appears unlikely as the Russian is retired.

Former lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, 34, ended his career following victory over Gaethje in 2020, extending his unbeaten record to 29 fights.