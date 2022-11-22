Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Ukraine's Yaroslav Amosov will fight Logan Storley for the undisputed welterweight title at Bellator 291.

The bout in Dublin on 25 February will be the champion's first since enlisting in the military to help defend his country against Russia's invasion.

American Storley became interim champion in May, beating Michael Page while Amosov was unable to compete.

Amosov, 29, has the longest active unbeaten streak in professional MMA, winning all 26 of his fights.

He beat Brazil's Douglas Lima for the belt in June last year, but is yet to defend his title because of commitments in Ukraine.

The co-main event will feature Portugal's Pedro Carvalho, who trains at Ireland's SBG gym, against Canada's Jeremy Kennedy in a featherweight bout.

Carvalho's last fight was an impressive win over Mads Burnell at Bellator 285 in Dublin in September.

Elsewhere, Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh will fight fellow featherweight Janay Harding in her first bout since beating Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt last February.

Other Irish fighters on the card include Karl Moore, who faces Maciej Rozanski, Brian Moore against Luca Iovine and Charlie Ward, who goes up against Mike Shipman.