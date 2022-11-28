Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Rosas Jr has finished his opponent in five of his six professional wins

At 18 years old, Raul Rosas Jr is already a UFC record-breaker.

After signing with the promotion in September, aged 17, the bantamweight became the youngest ever fighter to join the UFC.

When the American faces Jay Perrin at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, Nevada, next week he will become the youngest to compete on a main card.

But America's Rosas Jr wants more - he wants to become the youngest UFC champion in history.

That record is currently held by Jon Jones, who at the age of 23, defeated Mauricio Rua for the light-heavyweight title.

"Not in five years - I'm going to be champion when I'm 20 or 21 at the latest," Rosas Jr told BBC Sport.

"I'm trying to challenge myself and see how fast I can do it, because I believe if I was to fight the champion tomorrow, I would finish him."

California's Rosas Jr, who has won all six of his professional fights, was signed by the UFC following his performance in president Dana White's Contender Series, where he beat Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision.

The Contender Series is run by White but separate to the UFC, however fighters who impress on the show often end up signing contracts with the UFC.

In joining the organisation aged 17, he beat the previous record held by America's Dan Lauzon, who was 18 when he signed.

Despite fighting at such a young age with career-changing opportunities on the line, Rosas Jr does not feel any pressure.

"When I get in the cage I feel free. Everything goes away," he said.

"I'm having fun with it and I'm excited to make my UFC debut and go out there and put on a show."

'I'm still at school - I'm trying to figure it out'

Rosas Jr's father used to be an MMA fighter, as did one of his brothers

From the age of four, Rosas Jr knew he wanted to be a mixed martial artist.

Watching his father fight in their then hometown of Clovis in New Mexico, soaking in the atmosphere of the fans screaming his name, was the moment that convinced him of his future.

At the age of 12, he and his family moved to California so he could progress in his training because he had outgrown the gyms in New Mexico.

Rosas Jr describes the move as the most challenging time of his life.

"Everything was so expensive, so me and my family had 12 people living in one small apartment at one point," he said.

"Then we started progressing a little bit more and got an apartment with more room, and then two rooms, and then more."

Throughout his life, Rosas Jr has struggled to successfully integrate his training alongside his school commitments.

"When I was in New Mexico, we would drive an hour and a half to training and on the way back I would sleep in the car," he said.

"I was hardly home so I had to do it somewhere. In California I would kind of do my homework in class, or the next day in the morning."

He is currently in his senior year at high school and, despite earning a UFC contract, his mum still wants him to graduate.

"I haven't been going to school [recently] but I'm trying to figure that out."

'I don't want to be like other fighters'

Rosas Jr says he is not inspired by other MMA fighters, but former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is his favourite.

"He is different. His style, he cuts everybody open and it's funny to me the things he says, he doesn't try to be like someone else," said Rosas Jr.

"I like his style of fighting, how he mixes it up and how he's creative with it."

Despite his admiration for Ferguson's style, Rosas Jr doesn't want to emulate him - he is focussed on creating his own legacy.

"I like how he is but I want to be different," he said.

"I surprise myself sometimes. When I watch my film I don't even know how I did some moves."