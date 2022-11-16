Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Patricky Freire stopped Peter Queally in November 2021 to win the title

Bellator 288 Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois Date: Friday, 18 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 23:00 GMT. Highlights on BBC Three on Saturday from 20:00 GMT.

Usman Nurmagomedov says he is focused on making history at Bellator 288 as he prepares to take on lightweight champion Patricky Freire on Friday.

Nurmagomedov, 24, is unbeaten in 15 pro fights and the cousin of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Russian is aiming to become the first fighter from Dagestan to win a Bellator world title.

"My name will be written in the history books forever," Nurmagomedov said at a media event on Wednesday.

"There was a time nobody would sign fighters from the Caucasus. Nobody knew where Dagestan is, where this part of Russia is located."

Now a coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov has already seen one of his fighters become a world champion this year.

Islam Makhachev claimed the UFC lightweight title in October and Usman Nurmagomedov is confident he can follow suit on Friday.

"Now we have two champions from Dagestan in the UFC - past and present," he said.

"I want to be the first Bellator champion from Dagestan. Nobody will take this away from me.

"No matter what happens in the future, my name will be saved in the history books."

Freire is defending his title for the first time in Chicago since winning it against Peter Queally in November last year.

Despite being the champion and having a significant edge when it comes to experience, the Brazilian is considered an underdog against Nurmagomedov.

Freire, who is 36 years old with 24 wins and 10 losses in his career, says he is used to being written off.

"I like to prove everybody wrong," he said.

"When I came to Bellator, it was the same for a long time, long years, a lot of years.

"I was the underdog. I don't care about this. It is motivating. I want to prove these people wrong. It motivates me a lot."