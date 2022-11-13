Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the home of the Wales rugby team

UFC president Dana White says Leon Edwards could face Kamaru Usman in his first UFC welterweight title defence in Cardiff in 2023.

Birmingham's Edwards, 31, sensationally beat Usman to win the title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

UFC president Dana White likes the idea of the encounter taking place under the Principality Stadium roof.

White says he "loves" Cardiff and is taking "a serious look" at bringing UFC to Wales for the first time.

"I love the idea of Cardiff. I'll see if I can get it done," said White.

After beating Usman, Edwards was keen to defend his title at Wembley Stadium, but White has concerns about potential poor weather conditions at any outdoor venue and the Welsh capital's showpiece venue's roof gives it an advantage.

However, any event would have fit in around Wales' Six Nations rugby games with Ireland being hosted in Cardiff on Saturday, 4 February and England the visitors on Saturday, 25 February.