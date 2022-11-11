Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

McCann has 13 wins in 17 fights

Molly McCann has been one of the breakout fighters in the UFC this year - inside and outside the octagon.

The 32-year-old from Liverpool has provided two sensational spinning back elbow wins this year with triumphs over Luana Carolina in March and Hannah Goldy in July.

Both victories have seen 'Meatball' become one of the most recognisable names in the UFC.

"It's absolutely been mind-blowing, the love and appreciation and gratitude I've received around the world," McCann told BBC Sport.

"I'm not just talking Liverpool, I'm not just talking Ireland, everywhere I go people are just running at me and they just do the spinny elbow."

McCann could make it three wins in a calendar year on Saturday with a victory against Erin Blanchfield in New York at UFC 281.

But the flyweight's extraordinary rise did not happen overnight.

McCann's journey in mixed martial arts started in 2013, but after two successive losses between 2020 to 2021 she considered her future in the sport.

"To get the performances I've dreamed of and to put into practice the years of hard work is very special, and to have the recognition for what I've done is just boss," she said.

"It's set me up for where I'm supposed to be. I feel where I am in my fight IQ, I'm coming to my prime now and the notoriety is in alignment to that."

However, McCann's success has come at a price and she admits to having struggled to adjust to the new heights of fame.

"Nothing teaches you how you can't walk down the street anymore and not be noticed, and not have a minute to yourself, and to make sure you are being who you need to be," McCann said.

"It hasn't been very easy at all. I've had to speak to a lot of people, I've had to work really hard because you can't be you anymore and I am public property now.

"I'm 32 and for that to happen this late in the game is mad."

McCann has won two fights in a row via spinning back elbow

McCann, who has 481,000 followers on Instagram, added: "It's just taken a bit of time to understand that, and to know it shouldn't be a burden.

"I've worked my whole life for this but you don't ask for fame, you ask for a world title, but with the fame - I don't like to say fame, I mean notoriety - I'm able to make a change and do things so you have to take the rough with the smooth."

McCann, currently ranked 15 in the flyweight division, will fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden - something she envisioned when she attended Katie Taylor's victory over Amanda Serrano in April.

"Anyone who comes from boxing knows the importance of this arena," she said.

"I'm literally staying in a hotel in the middle of Times Square - sometimes it's a bit nuts to think this girl from Norris Green has absolutely made it to Madison Square Garden, so I'm just buzzing."

"It's always been my dream since I was a little meatball to fight at MSG, and when I was in there, when I watched the walkouts and took it in, it completely blew me away.

"I've got a picture standing outside, after the event, with my partner, and I was like 'that's going to be me one day', and low and behold, six months later, here we go."

Who else is fighting at UFC 281?

Adesanya has two losses to Pereira in combat sports

McCann's fight with Blanchfield is one of many intriguing fights taking place in New York.

At the top of the card is middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's highly-anticipated fight against Alex Pereira.

The championship fight is a resuming of hostilities between the old rivals, who fought twice before in kickboxing. Pereira won both those encounters.

Brazilian Pereira is unbeaten in his three UFC fights and was fast-tracked to a title shot with Adesanya dominating the division since becoming champion in 2019.

Also in action is lightweight contender Dustin Poirier who faces former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in a mouthwatering clash.

Poirier, who has won seven fights from his last nine told BBC Sport he was relishing the opportunity to face Chandler and will not be underestimating him.

"He's very dangerous, big punches, a lot of power, super explosive, good wrestling, very high-level experience, he's very dangerous for sure," Poirier said.

Poirier, 33 is coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira after two wins over Conor McGregor.

A win against Chandler will firmly put Poirier in the title picture again but 'The Diamond' isn't looking past his opponent on Saturday.

"I don't look too far ahead you know, you got to live in the now," he said.