Vucenic last fought in March, beating James Hendin

Warning: This article contains a reference to suicide.

At three years old, Jordan Vucenic was too young to fully take in the loss of his father and brother.

Just a few months after losing his dad to suicide, one of Vucenic's brothers was hit by a motorcycle and died at the age of seven.

Vucenic grew up in Corby, Northamptonshire with his mother and another brother but says he lacked a close connection to both, forcing him to fend for himself and mature quickly.

"I didn't have that sort of father figure to show me how everything was done and I didn't have the bigger brother that could stick up for me if I got into trouble," Vucenic tells BBC Sport.

"My bigger brother sort of couldn't look after himself so I was the one who always had to look out for him. So that moulded me and maybe that's why I got into fighting, because I knew I needed to protect myself."

Now 26, Vucenic has his own house, is a stepfather and father - with another son on the way with his partner - and is the featherweight champion in the UK-based promotion Cage Warriors.

He is also set for the biggest rematch in the organisation's history when he fights for the undisputed title against Northern Ireland's interim belt holder Paul Hughes in London on Friday.

"All those hardships, even though they weren't directly on me because I was so young, have moulded me into the man I've become today," said Vucenic.

"I enjoy spending time with my family and I enjoy going to the gym. I enjoy learning and martial arts. And I like coffee! I like a gingerbread latte as it's getting closer to Christmas.

"I've got a six-month-old and it's going to be his first Christmas so once this fight is out the way, that's what I'm looking forward to."

Vucenic says losing his father to suicide also had a major impact on the type of dad he wants to be.

"Now I've got my boy, I don't know how he [his father] could ever have done that - to have three children and he still took his own life," he said.

"Now I have my stepson, my son, my missus is pregnant... I could never ever imagine leaving them to fend for themselves.

"It's definitely made me a better father, because I grew up without one, so I'm going to try and make them grow up thinking they've got the best one."

'I'm more inspired by St-Pierre than McGregor or Pimblett'

Canada's Georges St-Pierre won UFC titles at welterweight and middleweight

Several fighters who have gone on to achieve stardom in the UFC first made a name for themselves in Cage Warriors, including Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett.

McGregor and Pimblett once had the featherweight title Vucenic now holds, but he doesn't see many similarities between himself and the two fighters.

Vucenic, who has nine wins and one defeat so far in his career, does want to follow in their footsteps in reaching the UFC, however.

"What they have gone on to do is inspirational, to see all the attention they're getting," said Vucenic.

"But they are portrayed in a different way to how I will look to be portrayed throughout my fighting career.

"I liked the GSPs [Georges St-Pierres], you know? People like that, people who sort of did the talking when they're in there fighting. I'm not the best talker, I've not got those quick witty answers that people have."

'I was wrong about Corby - it's full of great people'

The bout with Hughes has fans excited because of how both athletes' careers have developed.

Vucenic beat Hughes two years ago via split decision, ending the 25-year-old's six-fight unbeaten streak.

Since that, however, they have both gone on to become champions, with Vucenic beating Morgan Charriere for the featherweight title and Hughes later defeating the same opponent for the interim belt.

Vucenic says the winner of the fight will take a big step towards being signed by the UFC.

"It's massive. All eyes are on this fight so if I go out and do what I know I can do, the sky's the limit," he said.

"I've got people who have never watched an MMA fight in their life coming to watch it, just to come and support, it's amazing."

Many of those fans will be from Corby - a town Vucenic used to disregard but which he now feels proud to represent.

He said: "When I first started fighting, I would discredit Corby because people didn't support then. But now everyone is on board and it's made me realise I was wrong about Corby, thinking it was a bad town.

"It's not, it's a great town full of great people and I'm sure, win lose or draw, they will support me just as much after."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.