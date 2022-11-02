Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paul Craig will meet Brazilian Johnny Walker

Scotland's Paul Craig will face Johnny Walker in Rio, Brazil in January next year, in his first UFC fight since losing to Volkan Oezdemir in July.

The Coatbridge fighter, who will be 35 by the time of the bout at UFC 283, had previously said he wished to retire at the end of 2022.

Craig, ranked ninth at light heavyweight, was unbeaten in six fights before the points loss to Oezdemir.

Brazilian Walker, 30, has lost four of his last six fights.

The two will meet at the Jeunesse Arena on 21 January, the first UFC event in Brazil since March 2020.